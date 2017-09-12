Bryant\'S Cocktail Lounge
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
Live Music Returns to the Jazz Estate This Week
One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh.. more
Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bring Back the Speakeasies
Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
The Bipolar Express
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, how ’bout that price for electricity these dark days jacked up to where a guy’s going to have to take out a loan every month when he gets his bill handed to h more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music