Bryant\'S Cocktail Lounge

icecreamdrinks.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

musicgateway_jazzestate_a.jpg.jpe

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

jazz estate.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/thejazzestate

One of Milwaukee's most iconic jazz clubs is ready to resume operations this week. After 10 months of extensive renovations, the Jazz Estate will reopen Thursday night under new ownership with a performance from the D.E.D. Organ Trio. John Dye, wh.. more

Nov 1, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

halloween.jpg.jpe

TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

halloween.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

safe+house.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments

With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage13275.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, how ’bout that price for electricity these dark days jacked up to where a guy’s going to have to take out a loan every month when he gets his bill handed to h more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage13258.jpe

Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

