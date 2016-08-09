Bryce Dallas-Howard
A Dragon’s Tale from Disney
Pete’s Dragon is a charming tale whose best moments concern the touching relations between a boy and a great furry creature unrecognized by zoologists. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Jurassic World
Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee