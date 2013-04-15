RSS

Bubblegum

rk.jpg.jpe

Though born of the same Los Angeles punk boom that spawned Black Flag, The Circle Jerks and The Germs, Redd Kross has never been as easy to define as their more notorious peers. They seemed always slightly out of time more

Apr 15, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1533.jpe

I've long admired Hanson for their sheer tenacity. Unlike most one-hit wonders, especially kiddie one-hit wonders, they've refused to go away, fighting tooth and nail to remain in the spotlight. Adept at turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, th.. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1533.jpe

Since their absurdist sketch comedy show ended in 1995, all five members of the Kids in t Art Muscle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 43 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES