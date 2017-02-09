Bublr Bikes
This Week on The Disclaimer: Good Things on West Wisconsin Avenue
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more
Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes Complete Installation of 10 New Stations
The City ofMilwaukee and Bublr Bikes recently completed 10 new stations, bringing thetotal number of stations in the Bublr Bikes system to 57. The new stationscontinue to expand from the initial downtown locations, and are located at:•.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Where They Drink
This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more
Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM John Schneider, Selena Milewski Spring Drink Guide
InBiz Celebrates Community Spirit
American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Bublr Shares Bikes in Milwaukee
Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
The Worst Job in Wisconsin
County executive of a county on the verge of financial collapse is not the sort of public office millionaires usually try to buy.When millionaires and billionaires wake up one morning and suddenly decide to enter politics, they almost alway... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
My Son Pinocchio
The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Alice Cooper w/ Brent James & The Contraband
Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sounds of India at Early Music Now
When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music