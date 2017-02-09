RSS

Bublr Bikes

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more

Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM On Music

bublrlogo.jpg.jpe

The City ofMilwaukee and Bublr Bikes recently completed 10 new stations, bringing thetotal number of stations in the Bublr Bikes system to 57. The new stationscontinue to expand from the initial downtown locations, and are located at:•.. more

Nov 4, 2016 2:24 PM Around MKE

heoresoftheweek.jpg.jpe

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

offthecuff_bublr.jpg.jpe

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

drink3.jpg.jpe

This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more

Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM , Spring Drink Guide

inbiz_winners.jpg.jpe

American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13485.jpe

County executive of a county on the verge of financial collapse is not the sort of public office millionaires usually try to buy.When millionaires and billionaires wake up one morning and suddenly decide to enter politics, they almost alway... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12046.jpe

Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11550.jpe

When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES