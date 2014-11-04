RSS

The Bucket List

Brenner Brewing Co.

BrennerBrewing Co., Walker’s Point burgeoning microbrewery, will host Barbara Ali’slaunch party for her new book TheMilwaukee Bucket List: 101 Real Milwaukee Adventures at 706 S. Fifth St. Friday,Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.Savor a delicious brew wh.. more

Nov 4, 2014 7:55 PM Around MKE

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Now thatWalter Matthau and Jack Lemmon are dead, Jack Nicholson and MorganFreeman have s The Bucket List, ,Film more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

