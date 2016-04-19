Buckethead
This Week in Milwaukee: April 21-27
This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Former Badger Owen Daniels thinks the Texans are screwing him, Facebooks about it?
Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Animal Collective Fans Foam at the Mouth
Early praise for Animal Collective’s latest album, Merriweather Post Pavilion, has been piercing, unanimous and, often, hilariously over the top. Comb the entire Internet, and you won’t find a negative review of the thing (at least not yet). The .. more
Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buckethead
The first of Milwaukee’s many free outdoor bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer—all the go,Today in Milwaukee more
May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
May 29 - Jun. 4
Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee