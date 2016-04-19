RSS

Buckethead

twim_arteparatodos.jpg.jpe

This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Deadspin has a screen grab of Owen Daniels Facebook status talking about how he's holding out from organized team activities since he's unhappy with the contract he's been offered.According to the Houston Chronicle: Daniels, 26, who had participat.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2311.jpe

Early praise for Animal Collective’s latest album, Merriweather Post Pavilion, has been piercing, unanimous and, often, hilariously over the top. Comb the entire Internet, and you won’t find a negative review of the thing (at least not yet). The .. more

Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3853.jpe

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense prog,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2311.jpe

The first of Milwaukee’s many free outdoor bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer—all the go,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

1211950189483ce46da9bc660.jpg.jpe

Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES