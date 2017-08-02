Bucks Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena
Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Milwaukee: The Economic Engine that Powers Wisconsin
In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more
Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Attorney Cabrera Challenges Incumbent Zepnick in Democratic Primary
Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
What Could Milwaukee County Do with $4 Million a Year? Part Three
The $4 million that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele committed to the Bucks arena could pay for the county’s pools and horticulture programs. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Chris Abele Must Pull His False Attack Ad
Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
What Could Milwaukee County Do with $4 Million a Year? Part Two
The $4 million that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele committed to the Bucks arena could pay for our five wonderful senior centers for almost three years. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
What Could Milwaukee County Do with $4 Million a Year? Part One
If Chris Abele hadn’t put Milwaukee County on the hook to pay an extra $4 million per year toward improving our park system or the transit system, providing more care to senior citizens, stimulating greater economic development or just lowe... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Matson and Thomas Vie for City Comptroller
In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Chris Abele a No-Show at Listening Session on the Domes’ Future
It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Larson-Abele Shocker
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele made his own re-election a lot harder by alienating many of his previous supporters by running to Republicans to get his own way at a time when he really could use some friends. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Sad Last Days of the Wisconsin Legislature
Perhaps it’s a good thing that the Assembly isn’t going to resume its work until January 2017. The bills it passed last week were a mix of trash, garbage and junk that the Republican majority apparently hopes will appeal to its base right-w... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Abele's Bad Debt Scheme Fast-Tracked in GOP
Abele’s bad debt collection scheme is back—with a vengeance. more
Feb 16, 2016 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
The Public Loses When Government Shuts Its Doors
The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele’s Counterproductive Backroom Deal to Keep the Bucks in Town
Chris Abele doesn’t want county taxpayers to know about his lousy negotiating skills during the Bucks arena deal and his unquenchable thirst for power at the expense of good government. more
Dec 15, 2015 10:10 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments