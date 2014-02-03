Bucks Vs. Bobcats
Doherty, Linn and Chairs
Nice to see that the chairs are in good company. The Alchemist Theatre will be opening its production of Ionesco's The Chairs in just a few days. An elderly couple will be setting out chairs and preparing of an important announcement to the amusem.. more
Feb 3, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sweet Water Organics Initiates ReciproCity
Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more
Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bucks vs. Bobcats
This week the Milwaukee Bucks received a boast when they picked up John Salmons from the Chicago Bulls. Tonight they’ll see how their newest player handles himself against the Charlotte Bobcats at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more
Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Bobcats
Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee