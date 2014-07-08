Bucks Vs. Celtics
Milwaukee's Sofar Concert Series Promises Secretive Shows in Intimate Venues
Every music fan knows the frustration of trying to watch an artist struggle while chatty crowds talk over their set. One solution to that problem is living room shows, which typically draw more attentive audiences than the average bar show. Like a.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
That Vampire Weekend Concert is an Outdoors Show at the BMO Harris Pavilion Now
After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more
Mar 17, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Flash Vs. Depth: Four Places With Next Act
This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more
Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Celtics
The playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Celtics
Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, the Boston Celtics make a noon appearance in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center—where hopefully they’ll be defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks.,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee