RSS

Bucks Vs. Celtics

Every music fan knows the frustration of trying to watch an artist struggle while chatty crowds talk over their set. One solution to that problem is living room shows, which typically draw more attentive audiences than the average bar show. Like a.. more

Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

vampire weekend.jpg.jpe

After selling out almost immediately last week, Vampire Weekend's June 4 concert at the Riverside Theater has been moved to the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest Grounds. Additional tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 21 at n.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more

Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Theater

blogimage10451.jpe

The playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more

Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10089.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5839.jpe

Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, the Boston Celtics make a noon appearance in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center—where hopefully they’ll be defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES