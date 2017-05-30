Bucks Vs. Hawks
Rollie Fingers’ Forgettable Final Season and the End of an Era in Milwaukee
In the summer of 1984, Rollie Fingers was back to his oldself. After missing the 1982 playoffs and all of 1983 with a severe muscletear, his arm was healthy and he was one of the few bright spots on a dismalBrewers team. By late July, he s.. more
May 30, 2017 3:56 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
PressureCast:The 10 Best Games of 2016 (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-One)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 26, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Scott Walker Flies Even Higher Before the Election
Scott Walker billedtaxpayers $221,046 for use of the state plane in the first six months of thisyear, according to records I’ve obtained through an open records request. That’s up from$133,044 he spent in the final six months of 2013 and $160.. more
Jul 14, 2014 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Witness to the Indie Explosion
Earlier this year, while reading a biography ofdirector Paul Thomas Anderson ( Magnolia ),it struck me: the indie film explosion that brought Anderson, Quentin Tarantinoand Steven Soderbergh to the fore is already history—a.. more
Apr 26, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks return home after a weekend on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. tonight. more
Jan 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Nightmares
According to the documentary Nightmares in Red, White and Blue (out on DVD), horror debuted in American cinema with the 1910 Edison Studio version of Frankenstein. The monster flopped at the box office. Not until the horror of World War I and the.. more
Nov 30, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sharon Jones and the Dangers of Retro
This week's issue of the Shepherd features an interview with Sharon Jonesin which the revivalist soul singer objects to being called retro. "There’s nothing retro aboutSharon Jones," she tells L. Kent Wolgamott. "I was born in 1956. If I was 20 .. more
May 20, 2010 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks vs. Hawks
The playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Kids 14 and under will receive a free Bucks miniball with admission. more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Bradley Center at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments