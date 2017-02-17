Bucks Vs. Heat
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
NBA Approves Sale of the Bucks
It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more
May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Onion To Stop Printing; A.V. Club Milwaukee To Shut Down
The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more
Nov 8, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Heat
Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Miami Heat tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee