Bucks Vs. Heat

This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more

Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more

May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

The Onion will cease printing this year, the company announced today. The satirical newspaper, which was founded 25 years ago by two University of Wisconsin students in Madison, had been gradually withdrawing from print over the last few years as .. more

Nov 8, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

