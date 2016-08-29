Bucks Vs. Hornets
Who Wants a PlayStation 4 Slim? (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Forty-Five)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Aug 29, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's Child, Spells and Trash
Singers, orchestral musicians and puppets come together for two nights only in the service of an early 10th century French composer. Maruice Ravel's The Child and the Spells comes to life thanks to the Milwaukee Opera Theatre. In the original Fren.. more
Feb 11, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at an 8 p.m. home game. more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Hornets
Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Orleans Hornets tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee