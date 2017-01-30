RSS
Bucks Vs. Mavericks
‘Open Tables’ Milwaukee Premiere Coming to Iron Horse Hotel
Jan 30, 2017 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Elvis Thao Would Rather You Not Vote
While millions of Americans head to the polls today, there's at least one Milwaukee musician who won't be among them: songwriter/rapper Elvis Thao, who last week released the election-themed epic "I Don't Know" to YouTube. It's a protest song in t.. more
Nov 6, 2012 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bucks vs. Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at an 8 p.m. home game. more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the formidable Dallas Mavericks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!