Bucks Vs. Pistons
MKEfest Block Party for the Arts Comes to Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for theArts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community artactivities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, aMilwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s P.. more
Aug 11, 2017 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lunch Hour With Soulstice
Soulstice Theatre closed out the year with a reader's theatre staging of Lunch Hour--an '80s comedy by Jean Kerr. Director Mark Flagg put together a really sharp ensemble for the reading. Though it's clearly an ensemble comedy, much of the story.. more
Dec 15, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks continue their three-game home stand with a 7 p.m. game against the Detroit Pistons tonight. more
Jan 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Pistons
After an exciting win against the spurs Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Jan 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Pistons
It was a good weekend for the Milwaukee bucks, with the team topping the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The team hopes that momentum carries over to tonight’s 7 p.m. home game against the more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee