Bucks Vs. Rockets
Recollection Wisconsin: A Digital Trip Through State History
Earlier thissummer, Recollection Wisconsin,a partnership of historical and cultural resources and archives in the state,joined the Digital Public Library of America, adding some 400,000 photographs,maps, books, and other records (many accessib.. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:22 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday
It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression.. more
Jan 13, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Houston Rockets tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks have had some downtime since their victory over the New Jersey Nets last Wednesday. Tonight they’ll return to the court for a 7 p.m. game against the Houston Rockets. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee