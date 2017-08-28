Bud Selig
The Rise and Fall of 'Sportsvue,' the Milwaukee Brewers Superstation
After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more
Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Prison and the Ball Park: Bud Selig’s Fight Against the Centerfield Penitentiary
Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more
Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Author Chris Zantow On His Upcoming Milwaukee Brewers History Book
Madison writerChris Zantow is in the final stages of writing a book on Bud Selig’s fight tobring baseball back to Milwaukee and the history of the team that was theresult of his passions, tentatively titled BudSelig and the Brewers . A .. more
Jul 10, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
Bud Selig, Hall of Famer? A Historical Look at his Chances
Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more
Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
The Forgotten Harry Caray-Bud Selig Beef of 1978
Long-time radioand television broadcaster Harry Caray has become something of a cartooncharacter since his death in 1998. Will Ferrell’s impression on Saturday NightLive became a standard for mimicry of Caray, spawning numerous other tak.. more
Jan 18, 2016 3:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Brewers Opening Day 2015
"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more
Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
