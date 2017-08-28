RSS

Bud Selig

After the 1983 season proved to be a huge letdown for theBrewers, 1984 was seen as a year of possibility. For the first time in ahalf-decade, an influx of young talent mixed the club’s established veterans. Teamofficials saw the season as a .. more

Aug 28, 2017 4:07 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Milwaukee’s own Bud Selig was inducted in the NationalBaseball Hall of Fame this past weekend, largely for his contributions to thegame as commissioner. Over the past week, a million stories have been toldabout Selig, some complimentary, oth.. more

Jul 31, 2017 4:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Madison writerChris Zantow is in the final stages of writing a book on Bud Selig’s fight tobring baseball back to Milwaukee and the history of the team that was theresult of his passions, tentatively titled BudSelig and the Brewers . A .. more

Jul 10, 2017 3:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Earlier this year,Ireviewed the history of former Brewers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballotand speculated about who might be the next to be inducted. However, I neglectedto consider the possibility of any non-players getting the call. L.. more

Oct 14, 2016 2:45 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more

Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM A&E Feature

Long-time radioand television broadcaster Harry Caray has become something of a cartooncharacter since his death in 1998. Will Ferrell’s impression on Saturday NightLive became a standard for mimicry of Caray, spawning numerous other tak.. more

Jan 18, 2016 3:14 PM Brew Crew Confidential

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the role music videos play in 2015. Do they still matter? Given that almost every serious artist releases them, the answer t.. more

Aug 13, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Wendy R. Olsen will speak and sign copies of her new memoir, Loving Lardo, at Boswell Book Co., 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:21 PM Books

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more

Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Last week several things baffled the Observers, including their own headline... more

Aug 22, 2013 1:05 AM More Sports

The Bucks' re-signing of Ersan Ilyasova isn't the only new NBA deal of special interest to Milwaukee. In a classic tale of “local boy makes good,” Steve Novak of Brown Deer and... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists who more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From its beginnings as a seven-minute dance interval performed at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, the Irish step-dancing act Riverdance quickly developed into an international sensation as the popular, critically acclaimed production more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The notion of Americana as a distinct musical genre was in its infancy when The Jayhawks emerged from the Twin Cities in the late ’80s, but their old-time, modern-world rock fits the form like a well-toned guy in a pair of faded jeans. Thei... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

My wife and I have been married for three years and have been together for almost 10 years. The problem I have is that I can't hold an erection during sex, though I can during oral. It puts a lot of stress on our marriage because my wife ca... more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

When the Observers chatted two Sundays ago, Frank was planning to see the Brewers in New York the next night and Artie was planning to see a total romp by the Packers at Soldier Field. When the conversation resumed this week, things hadn’t ... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Underground music fan would be hard-pressed to find a more shadowy figure than Rhode Island’s Scott Reber. Under the moniker Work/Death alone, Reber has self-released more than 20 CD-Rs and cassettes since 2004. His live performances more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

