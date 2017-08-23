Buddha Lounge
Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee
This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more
Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 4 Comments
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Art Kumbalek Weighs in on Pacquaio/Mayweather
"The biggest night in the sport’s history…”?That’s what many are calling the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiaoencounter this coming Saturday night. And at a $99.95 pay-per-view price, I’mcalling it “the most expensive night in the sport’s his.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:30 PM art kumbalek Sponsored Content
An Array of Asian Cuisines at Buddha Lounge
North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out
Buddha Lounge Opens on East North Ave.
Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more
Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Irish Labor Drama
As bad as work conditions can get in the modern industrialized world--with wage slavery in China and other places, it's kind of disturbing to think that there would have been outright slavery anywhere . That it would happen to be a place publicly.. more
Apr 29, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fratelli’s Pizza Draws a Crowd in West Allis
Lincoln Avenue is not the busiest street in West Allis, so why are there so many cars at the intersection of 62nd Street? Because this site is home to Fratelli’s (6202 W. Lincoln Ave.). Seating is limited to three tables in the small interi... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments
Milwaukee Film Friend
There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Film Reviews 3 Comments