RSS

Buddha Lounge

mayweathervsmcgregor.jpg.jpe

This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more

Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

eatdrink_margaritas_a.jpg.jpe

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

do_buddhalounge_6.jpg.jpe

Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Dining Out

sponsoredcontent_buddhalounge.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

"The biggest night in the sport’s history…”?That’s what many are calling the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiaoencounter this coming Saturday night. And at a $99.95 pay-per-view price, I’mcalling it “the most expensive night in the sport’s his.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:30 PM Sponsored Content

shortorder_buddhalounge.jpg.jpe

North Avenue’s new Buddha Lounge aims for an upscale clientele. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:21 PM Dining Out

aroundmke_buddhaloungemke.jpg.jpe

Buddha Lounge MKE / via Facebook

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab ra.. more

Feb 13, 2015 6:10 PM Around MKE

As bad as work conditions can get in the modern industrialized world--with wage slavery in China and other places, it's kind of disturbing to think that there would have been outright slavery anywhere . That it would happen to be a place publicly.. more

Apr 29, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13796.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11575.jpe

Lincoln Avenue is not the busiest street in West Allis, so why are there so many cars at the intersection of 62nd Street? Because this site is home to Fratelli’s (6202 W. Lincoln Ave.). Seating is limited to three tables in the small interi... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES