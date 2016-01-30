RSS

Buddy Guy W/ Jonny Lang

12642597_10153909862666667_7798742845672206751_n.jpg.jpe

The Secret Garden with Soulstice

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in Indi.. more

Jan 30, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

marathon.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Jason Gessner, Flickr CCRunners will be coming in from over 20 states to the Pettit National Ice Center January 29-31for the 8th annual Icebreaker IndoorMarathon. Festivities include a 5k race on Friday night,.. more

Jan 27, 2016 8:20 PM Around MKE

blogimage12449.jpe

Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12441.jpe

Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES