Secret Garden Auditions Next Month
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in Indi.. more
Jan 30, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pettit Center Track Hosts Indoor Marathon This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Jason Gessner, Flickr CCRunners will be coming in from over 20 states to the Pettit National Ice Center January 29-31for the 8th annual Icebreaker IndoorMarathon. Festivities include a 5k race on Friday night,.. more
Jan 27, 2016 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Buddy Guy w/ Jonny Lang
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
