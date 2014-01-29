RSS
Buddy
Shawn Holt and The Teardrops: Daddy Told Me (Blind Pig)
The blues scene lost the frontman from a superb contemporary blues band when Morris Holt, better known as Magic Slim, died in February 2013. Magic Slim and his band, The Teardrops, were nominated by The more
Jan 29, 2014 1:41 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
What's The Scenario?
Here's one that's been circulating around the music blogs, courtesy of Unkut.com: A raw, early version of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" featuring a very different arrangement and unheard verses from Dres from Black Sheep and Posdnous from De L.. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Repertoire
Aftera hiatus, Milwaukee'sRepertoire has regrouped for another contribution to to Moving On ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
