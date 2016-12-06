Budget
Walker and Abele’s New $17 Million Pension Mess
"This is without question administrative error," said Supervisor James "Luigi" Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee.
Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Scott Walker Can’t Run on His Job-Creation Record
It's been fascinating watching Gov. Scott Walker try to promote his record in Wisconsin as he "visits" states thatare critical to the Republican presidential nomination.Walker isn't a candidate, of course.But he's spending lots of time in o..
Mar 19, 2015 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He's got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re..
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
I Don’t Care What Scott Walker Says: Eliminating the Wisconsin Idea Was Intentional
Gov. Scott Walker came out with a noncandid statement about how the Wisconsin Idea—andits search for truth—was eliminated in his state budget. (Major props to theCenter for Media and Democracy for catching it.)First it was a drafting error, no..
Feb 5, 2015 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Scott Walker’s Budget Deficit Keeps Getting Worse as He Campaigns in Iowa and California
As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker campaigns for the presidential nomination in 2016 his current biennial budget faces a $283 million deficit and the next two-year budget faces a $2.2 billion structural deficit.
Jan 27, 2015 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Board Starts Repairing Abele’s Walker-like Budget
Add Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic to the list of people who think Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in Scott Walker's footsteps.
Oct 29, 2014 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We're back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele Follows Walker’s Lead in Attacking Workers
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker
Oct 21, 2014 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that "it's working." Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker's Wisconsin is working for you.
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker's term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It's pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn't want to talk about his record in office during last Friday's interview
Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Paul Ryan’s Budget Cuts Target Veterans and Unemployed
It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica...
Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Facing "Possible Extinction," the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Goes into Survival Mode
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's budget shortfall has been widely publicized, but now the organization is acknowledging just how dire the situation is. In a news release today, the symphony struck an alarmist note in its call for support, saying..
Dec 6, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county's
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan Knows Better
Paul Ryan wasn't the only member of Wisconsin's Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan's vote is the most disappointing
Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Bands Cancel Shows and Why MSO Loses Money
On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati..
Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Mess
Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week.
Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features