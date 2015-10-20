RSS

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more

Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Around MKE

Comedic Milwaukee songwriter Pat McCurdy joins the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Rockford Ice Hogs. He’ll be playing before and after the game, as well as during intermissions.,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

