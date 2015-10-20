Buffalo
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Native American Awareness Project Moves Ahead with Bike Trail Mural and Sculpture Proposal
Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more
Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Admirals vs. Rockford Ice Hogs
Comedic Milwaukee songwriter Pat McCurdy joins the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Rockford Ice Hogs. He’ll be playing before and after the game, as well as during intermissions.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee