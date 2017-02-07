RSS

Bug In A Rug Children'S Theater

Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone.. more

Feb 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

Tammi Sauer’s recent hit children’s book Mostly Monsterly is a fun, little fish-out-of-water premise. Bernadette doesn’t want to be like the rest of the monsters. She likes to pick flowers and pet kittens. Not exactly monsterly...but mostly monste.. more

Jan 30, 2015 10:40 PM Theater

“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more

May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

Phil Spector, a loner after the suicide of his father when Spector was 5, was bullied in school. He was only 18 in 1958 when he recorded his first hit, “To Know Him (Is to Love Him).” The strange, haunting lament of unrequited love turns pr... more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

One of the oldest staples of the American jam-music scene, Athens, Ga., rockers Widespread Panic have been playing together since the mid-’80s, well before the jam scene was the organized network it is today. Nonetheless, they found their more

Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical season ended magnificently with the high-minded idealism of Mahler’s Symphony No. 3. On Sunday afternoon, at the conclusion of this 95-minute profound statement of nature and love, I was slayed, li... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

