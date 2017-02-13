RSS

Bug In A Rug Children’S Theatr

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more

Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Theater

blogimage13486.jpe

As the Binkery demonstrates, appearances can be deceiving. The West Bend establishment appears to be another well-preserved, early-20th-century Wisconsin farmhouse turned into a cozy eatery—nothing out of the ordinary about that nowadays. B... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES