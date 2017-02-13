Bug In A Rug Children'S Theatre
Kids' Theatre Puts a Chicken to Sleep
It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mostly Monsterly In Racine
What is perfectly normal for the group as a whole might not quite suit every individual in the group. This can be very difficult for anyone to understand. Children’s author Tammy Sauer has done a respectably successful job of illustrating .. more
Nov 7, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fundraising Through Revenge
Sunset Playhouse hosts its annual Sunset Fund Raiser this weekend with Revenge at the Reunion - A Murder Mystery Comedy. The “Norman Bates Memorial High School” reunion is kind of a clever setting for a whodunnit. It offers a plausible space to.. more
Aug 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bug In A Rug Auditions
Sunset Playhouse’s Bug In A Rug Children’s Theatre is one of the more unique theatre experiences in town. As it is open to children of almost any age, it’s largely the type of experience limited to parents and kids far too young to appreciate .. more
Aug 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kids' Shows are Semi-Aquatic This Coming May
This May, children’s theatre comes over all semi-aquatic in theme. (Sort of.) Okay, it’s a bit of a reach, but there ARE a couple of interesting children’s shows coming to a couple of local stages to round out the local theatre season.May 8, Fir.. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
3 Pigs Working Together
We know what happened with the three little pigs. Everyone knows that a wolf who was, by all accounts, big AND bad had systematically come to demolish the homes of two of the pigs before arriving at the house of the third one. He was unable to b.. more
May 7, 2012 12:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels’ acting career continues to thrive, but between film roles the actor dabbles in music, performing quaint, acoustic folk songs colored with gentle humor. With no pretense of greatness, Daniels has released a couple of live more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dairyland Youth
The Germantown punk rock kids of Dairyland Youth have grown up in the 22 years since they first sang of young romance and other youthful adventures. Thankfully for longtime fans, they haven't grown up all that much—and they continue the fun... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a home series against the formidable San Diego Padres tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Women Pilots ‘Censored on Final Approach’
Censored on Final Approach ,Theater more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater