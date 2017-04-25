RSS

Bumstead Provisions

brokenbat.jpg.jpe

What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

craftycow.jpg.jpe

Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday,March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will featurea small burger menu by Bumstead/C.. more

Mar 20, 2017 8:41 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_bumstead_a.jpg.jpe

Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Eat/Drink

bumsteadprovisions.jpg.jpe

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

halloween.jpg.jpe

TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

halloween.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

diningout_bumsteadprovisions_a.jpg.jpe

With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Dining Out

aroundmke_bayviewwalkerspoint.jpg.jpe

May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Around MKE

blogimage13549.jpe

Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13261.jpe

For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13258.jpe

Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage11583.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES