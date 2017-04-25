Bumstead Provisions
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Crafty Cow Teams Up with Bumstead Provisions and Vanguard’s Chef for Popup
Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday,March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will featurea small burger menu by Bumstead/C.. more
Mar 20, 2017 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dining and Drinking at Bumstead Provisions
Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Bumstead Provisions New in Bay View
Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more
Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Maggie Skinner Around MKE
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
