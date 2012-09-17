Bunkbed Brothers
Elvis Costello and the Imposters @ The BMO Harris Pavilion
Elvis Costello's concerts are nothing if notthorough. Though no setlist could squeeze in every highlight from the prolificsongwriter's 35-year career, his shows touch on every phase of it, drawinggenerously from Costello's angry young man rips,.. more
Sep 17, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Two Acts--Two Dynamics--One Show
Playwright Steven Dietz opens Rocketman at a couple of very uncomfortable points in the life of its protagonist. As the play opens, the reluctant landscape architect is getting rid of everything he owns. His wife has left him for a guy named Kale... more
Sep 9, 2012 9:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hendrix at Berkeley
<p> With blues as his launch pad, Jimi Hendrix set forth into unexplored outer reaches of sound. The journey was made possible by the amplification of Marshall stacks and his understanding for molding distortion into blues-rock. On the documentar.. more
Jul 17, 2012 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Heat Took a Toll on Summerfest Attendance
Summerfest has announced its 2012 attendance figures, and to the surprise of nobody who stepped outside at any point during the festival\'s run, they were down a bit from last year. The festival drew 805,437 attendees over its 11-day run, less tha.. more
Jul 13, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Condensed Hamlet--Just (Don't) Add Water
We enter now into mid-June. A time when many of the larger, more established theatre stages in Greater Milwaukee are fully asleep dreaming of the season to come. These then are the days of outdoor Shakespeare. And there certainly is a great deal .. more
Jun 15, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bunkbed Brothers
In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunkbed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as th... more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
