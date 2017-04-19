Burgundy Ties
Burgundy Ties Rocks Stein & Dine
The hard-working Midwest rock band, Burgundy Ties will play Stein & Dine. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Stein & Dine 2017: Your Local Pub, Only Bigger
The Shepherd Express’ fifth annual Stein & Dine Beer Cheese and Sausage Festival takes place Saturday, April 22 from 206 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:22 PM Rachel Repetti Stein & Dine
WNOV Hosts a BBQ
WNOV860AM's Saturday “Blues Café” DJ,Mr. Deboe, has plans to warm the autumnal air with the aromas of grilled meatwith a celebrity grill-off challenge, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. Amongthe men manning the barbecues alongside Deboe, wh.. more
Sep 18, 2014 4:00 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Burgundy Ties
On Milwaukee quartet Burgundy Ties’ first full-length CD, On the Other Side, the group comes across like an adult-contemporary radio dream band. Echoes of laconic ’70s country rock and singer-songwriter confessional sensitivity get filtered... more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 4 Comments