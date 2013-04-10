Burn
Meek Mill Will Play Club Onyx Monday
Few rappers could claim a better 2012 than Meek Mill, the shouty Maybach Music Group rapper who last year released a fantastic mixtape, Dreamchasers 2 , and a respectable (if surprisingly staid) commercial debut, Dreams & Nightmares . The rapper's.. more
Apr 10, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jaill Releases a Second Sub Pop Album, Goes Bowling
In 2009, the Milwaukee garage-pop band Jaill was plucked from obscurity and signed to Sub Pop Records. That's the narrative, at least—a simplified and romanticized version of the story that downplays the band's role in their signing... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Stream Jaill's New Album Now
Jaill's summer-friendly Sub Pop debut That's How We Burn doesn't come out until July 27, but for those who can't wait to start grilling to it, it's streaming online now through Soundcloud.com (it's also embedded below). The album is a spirited, ev.. more
Jul 8, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrive!" (Now go away.)
A Vine reader asked me if I was going to write about thisyear's crop of Nouveaux, so let me give you the backstory behind this wine andwhy its "arrival" is such a big deal before I get to them. Beaujolais Nouveau are made from the ,The Nak... more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Fairies, Cats and A Chrous Line
The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cheech & Chong
Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the cen Up in Smoke ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Guy and Doll
I’m Art Kumbalek and manohman manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So liste Guys and Dolls: ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 8 Comments