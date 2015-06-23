RSS

Burnhearts Pabst Street Party

twim_kendricklamar.jpg.jpe

Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

onmusic_burnhearts.jpg.jpe

Burnhearts / Facebook

May 5, 2015 3:45 PM On Music

braid.jpg.jpe

The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more

Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage19144.jpe

For five years running, Pabst Blue Ribbon has sponsored a summertime street party outside of the bar Burnhearts in Bay View, hosting headliners like Stephen Malkmus and Detroit Cobras in addition to art displays and food vendors. This... more

Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11586.jpe

Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9333.jpe

With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more

Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

