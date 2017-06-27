Burnhearts
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
De La Buena, Klassik and Platinum Boys Will Play the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party
May 5, 2015 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more
Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 2 Comments
9 Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Milwaukee Winter
Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more
Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Burnhearts' Annual Pabst Street Party Returns this June
One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more
May 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Celebrating Beer Week at Burnhearts in Bay View
During the ides of Milwaukee Beer Week, Burnhearts Barin Bay View swapped all their taps with nothing but barley pops from CentralWaters Brewing Company Wednesday night. If you’re familiar with this marketing tactic you’dknow that tap takeove.. more
May 2, 2014 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Break Out the Brandy: Burnhearts' Mitten Fest Returns For a Second Chilly Year
Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year. The winter .. more
Jan 7, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
A Bit of Bollywood: The Skylight Music Theater will see fun changes under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman. To celebrate his arrival and the upcoming more
Jul 10, 2013 11:13 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Mitten Fest Promises Strong Beer and Cold Weather
For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more
Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grand Avenue, Winter Doldrums and Imaginary Subways
Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more
Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments
From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane
Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more
Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
On the Road
The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more
Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Futurebirds Do Daytrotter
Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s afte.. more
Nov 17, 2010 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Band of Horses w/ Bryan Cates
Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee