RSS

Burnhearts

twimtpain.jpg.jpe

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_steveearl_(bytedbarron).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ted Barron

This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_burnhearts.jpg.jpe

Burnhearts / Facebook

May 5, 2015 3:45 PM On Music

onmusic_burnheartsmittenfest_joebrusky.jpg.jpe

Joe Brusky / via facebook.com

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more

Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM On Music 2 Comments

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more

Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

goodkind staff facebook.jpg.jpe

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

burnhearts pbr block party.jpg.jpe

One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more

May 15, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

burnhearts tap takeover.jpg.jpe

instagram.com/burnhearts

During the ides of Milwaukee Beer Week, Burnhearts Barin Bay View swapped all their taps with nothing but barley pops from CentralWaters Brewing Company Wednesday night. If you’re familiar with this marketing tactic you’dknow that tap takeove.. more

May 2, 2014 5:43 PM Eat/Drink

mitten fest.jpg.jpe

burnhearts.tumblr.com

The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Concert Reviews

burnhearts mitten fest.jpg.jpe

Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year. The winter .. more

Jan 7, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

A Bit of Bollywood: The Skylight Music Theater will see fun changes under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman. To celebrate his arrival and the upcoming more

Jul 10, 2013 11:13 PM Around MKE

bhearts.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of Burnhearts Bar

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

mittensfest.jpg.jpe

For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more

Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Dining Preview

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more

Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage19123.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18032.jpe

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more

Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Theater

The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more

Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6071.jpe

Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s afte.. more

Nov 17, 2010 7:38 PM On Music

blogimage11586.jpe

Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES