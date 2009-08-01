Burns
Trade Deadline (to be updated as the day goes on)
Jack Z is cleaning house out in Seattle. Apparently the Brewers didn’toffer the right pieces, because Jarrod Washburn was for sale. He justwent to Detroit for rookie left-hander Luke French and pitchingprospect Mauricio Robles.__Mike Burns reca.. more
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Real-Live Election Fraud
And they failed that test miserably. Ever since Republicans began trumpeting the issue o God Grew Tired of Us ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Decemberists Cancel Tour, Riverside Dates
Bad news for Decemberists fans: The group has cancelled their "Long and Short of It" tour, including both scheduled nights at the Riverside Theater this month. Here's the statement from the band: With much regret The Decemberists ha.. more
Nov 2, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music