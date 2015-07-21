RSS

Burritos

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more

Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Dining Preview

Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more

Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM Dining Preview

Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee art professors collaborate in dual exhibitions this April and May, sharing space at the Historic Third Ward’s Elaine Erickson’s Gallery and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel St.. more

May 3, 2010 3:59 PM Visual Arts

You maybe familiar with the name “El Cabrito,” as two vans bearing thatsignature serve lunch tacos in Milwau,Dining Out more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

