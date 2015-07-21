Burritos
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Cielito Lindo’s Mexican Tradition
Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger @ Print Press Play
Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee art professors collaborate in dual exhibitions this April and May, sharing space at the Historic Third Ward’s Elaine Erickson’s Gallery and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel St.. more
May 3, 2010 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Community Favorite
You maybe familiar with the name “El Cabrito,” as two vans bearing thatsignature serve lunch tacos in Milwau,Dining Out more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview