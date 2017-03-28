Burt Bacharach
Performing Arts Weekly: March 30, 2017
The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Bad Plus @ West End Conservatory
Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more
Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Swiss in Greater Milwaukee (Arcadia), by Maralyn A. Wellauer-Lenius
Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books