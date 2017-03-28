RSS

Burt Bacharach

The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Music thrives onthe west end of town. Old New Orleans and present-day Milwaukee are two fineexamples.The lakeshoreresort area known to New Orleanians as “West End” dates back to 1835. As apopular spot to throw birthday parties, hold .. more

Jan 26, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

Swiss immigration to Wisconsin is usually associated with New Glarus and other rural areas, but according to genealogist Marilyn Wellauer-Lenius, the first Swiss citizen arrived in Milwaukee as early as 1837. Her book, the latest Milwaukee ... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

