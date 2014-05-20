Bus System
MCTS Route Changes Are Coming June 8
May 20, 2014 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Saving Mass Transit
Public transit and its funding are back in the news as the Milwaukee County board struggles with the real issue of how to keep the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) functioning with sufficient bus lines to be viable more
Dec 5, 2012 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee