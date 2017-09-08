RSS

Bus

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more

Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM On Music

"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Around MKE

Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Eat/Drink

Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online.  The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more

Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose

Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose

I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more

Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Daily Dose

Although the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been praised for its cost-effective operations, it’s facing a life-or-death struggle for survival. Ridership and routes have been slashed at the same time that fares have increased and... more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

