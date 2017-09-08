Bus
Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more
Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
On the Bus Brings Tasty Vegan Options to Milwaukee Public Market
Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Riding the Bus Just Got Easier for Milwaukeeans
Good news for all you bus riders out there.The Milwaukee County Transit System has just introduced M•Card online. The M•Card replaces paper bus passes and allows users to avoid having to hurriedly count exact change.In the past, M•Card users have.. more
Aug 5, 2015 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback
Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: Milwaukee County Extends MTS Bus Contract
I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more
Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Will the Candidates Save Milwaukee County Transit?
Although the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been praised for its cost-effective operations, it’s facing a life-or-death struggle for survival. Ridership and routes have been slashed at the same time that fares have increased and... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Burton in Wonderland
Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Neville Brothers w/ Dr. John and the Lower 911
More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee