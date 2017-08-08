Butch Vig
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Fun w/ Atoms: Main Street: 30th Anniversary Remastered Edition (Tempers Flare)
Only recently has Wisconsin’s ’80s power-pop legacy been unearthed for critical re-examination. Following reissues earlier this decade of material by Milwaukee and Madison bands in the genre, one of Green Bay’s finest is receiving their due... more
May 17, 2016 2:22 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Butch Vig to Keynote the 2014 Yellow Phone Music Conference
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more
Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Garbage Stick Together This Time
Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more
Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Garbage
It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kenny G
’Tis the season for ultra smooth jazz. Iconic adult-contemporary saxophonist Kenny G rolls through town tonight as part of his “Holiday Show” tour, with an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside The,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Milwaukee Cheap Album Round-Up
Once a regular feature of this blog, the Cheap Album Round-Up has all but disappeared in recent months as I, like much of the country, try to keep my spending habits in check. This weekend, however, I did treat myself to a couple of used albums, i.. more
Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Madison's Historic Smart Studios to Close
Wisconsin's most famous music studio, Smart Studios in Madison, will shut down this spring, the Shepherd Express has learned. An employee of the recording space confirmed the news. No final date has been set, though March 1 has been discussed. The.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music