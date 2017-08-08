RSS

Butch Vig

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

Only recently has Wisconsin’s ’80s power-pop legacy been unearthed for critical re-examination. Following reissues earlier this decade of material by Milwaukee and Madison bands in the genre, one of Green Bay’s finest is receiving their due... more

May 17, 2016 2:22 PM Album Reviews

“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more

Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more

Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Garbage have been on the road for a long time now. By the time they finish their tour behind their latest album, 2012’s Not Your Kind of People, later this month, the veteran alt-rock band will have been touring for over a year more

Apr 3, 2013 5:22 PM Music Feature

It's been seven years since the quartet featuring Scottish singer Shirley Manson and those three guys from Madison, Wis. (Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker) made new music. But they're back with their fifth and Garbagephiles should... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

’Tis the season for ultra smooth jazz. Iconic adult-contemporary saxophonist Kenny G rolls through town tonight as part of his “Holiday Show” tour, with an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside The,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

Once a regular feature of this blog, the Cheap Album Round-Up has all but disappeared in recent months as I, like much of the country, try to keep my spending habits in check. This weekend, however, I did treat myself to a couple of used albums, i.. more

Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Wisconsin's most famous music studio, Smart Studios in Madison, will shut down this spring, the Shepherd Express has learned. An employee of the recording space confirmed the news. No final date has been set, though March 1 has been discussed. The.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

