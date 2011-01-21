Butler
Community Theatre Detectives
There’s still work being done on the area around Whitefish Bay’s high school auditorium. Thankfully, it was quite warm and cozy anyway for last night’s pick-up rehearsal of Bay Players’ production of The Butler Did It. The comic Tim Kelly murder.. more
Jan 21, 2011 10:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions And An Opening With the Bay Players
One of the oldest theatre traditions in the state, The Bay Players continue to be active into the New Year with both an opening and auditions scheduled for January.January 14th, the Players’ production of The Butler Did It opens. The Tim Kelly w.. more
Dec 24, 2010 6:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bay Players Looking For The Butler
A group of detective mystery writers are invited to a murder-mystery party where they are all instructed to show-up as their favorite characters. The staged death is soon accompanied by an actual murder and the story progresses as a group.. more
Nov 5, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Just Stopped By to See the Man
The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the Yardbirds. It's well known that blues music formed one of the main roots of rock 'n' roll, but the connection has rarely been covered in contemporary... more
Apr 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dramatic Independence
It's wonderful to see veteran theater companies weathering our current economic woes, but must ,Theater more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
High-School Reunion
In the opening of Next ActTheatre's production of The Pavilion by Craig Wright, actress An The Pavilion ,Theater more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Louis Butler
Louis Butler Web site: Louis Butler Campaign contact: Contact Louis Abominations ,Elections more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 6 Comments
Badger Fight
Badger FightNovember 15, 2007 | 10:54 PMSo fighting in college hockey is pretty much non-existent. It's bad sportsmanship and basically goes against what all programs say they're trying to teach. There may be some pushing and shoving, especiall.. more
Nov 15, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports