Butt Plug
“Silver Balls
Need some help! Got really turned on by Fifty Shades of Grey and want some “silver balls” and other fun things. A question regarding “silver balls”: what do you suggest for those not fortunate enough to have a vagina...like my man?It... more
Mar 28, 2013 3:00 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
We’re Both Turned On By Anal Sex, But Can’t Seem To Get It Right
My husband and I have been married 27 years, and we have great sex. We have, just in the last few months, been doing anal. It's a big turn-on for both of us. He is big and hard at the start, but as soon as he gets near or more
Mar 7, 2013 12:20 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Anal Stimulation During Solo Play
What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself? As with last month's reader question about face-to-face anal sex, there's no one “best” position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abiliti more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments