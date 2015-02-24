RSS

Buy Local

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM Around MKE

Kathy Papineau opened MKEKitchen in 2013 to teach people how to prepare healthy food and to support local food entrepreneurs by renting her 1,100-square-foot kitchen at an affordable rate more

Sep 2, 2014 8:45 PM Expresso

One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any cust.. more

Nov 21, 2013 8:00 PM Around MKE

 For most Americans, the Egyptian revolution thatbegan in January 2011 erupted from nowhere—an upsurge of young protestors drawntogether by the power of social media. The reality is more detailed. Filmmakerand former NGO aid worker Li.. more

Mar 28, 2013 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Eminentdomain, the power of government to seize private property for the public good,has traditionally been used to widen roads, lay new highways or provide forpublic parks. But eminent domain is often controversial and can mas.. more

Feb 11, 2013 4:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

Charmingly situated in the village of Wauwatosa, The Little Read Book (7603 W. State St.) has survived the rise and fall of big-box booksellers, endured the behemoth of Amazon.com and withstood the ever-shortening attention spans... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

As gift-giving season descends upon us again, the temptation to go to a national big-box store... more

Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 4, 2010 6:16 PM Health & Wellness

Milwaukee plays host to an enormous bar league culture that offers its participants an opportunity to play games, make friends and unwind in the clubhouse, which, in this case, is a bar. Leagues operate year-round, and offer a range of acti... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

As in past years, the Shepherd Express is encouraging you to buy local. Support local business owners this holiday season by shopping locally! The Shepherd Express is teaming up with ,Sponsored Events more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

Not only will this support your neighbors’businesses during a tough recession, but Shepherd Express ,News more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Two museums to curate exhibits for instead of one⎯a daunting job for the new Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Martha Monroe. As she begins to study the history these s.. more

May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Considering the demographics of the nearby South Side neighborhood, the Rose Ensemble's program, "Celebremos el Niño" ("A Mexican Baroque Christmas") seemed especially appropriate. I ,Classical Music/Dance more

Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Beforebecoming our state’s agriculture secretary in 2003, Rod Nilsestuenspent 2 What are the challenges of sourcing and serving local foods in Wisconsin? ,Eat/Drink more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

