Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
MKEKitchen Supports Local Nonprofits and Entrepreneurs
Kathy Papineau opened MKEKitchen in 2013 to teach people how to prepare healthy food and to support local food entrepreneurs by renting her 1,100-square-foot kitchen at an affordable rate more
Sep 2, 2014 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Black Sheep in Walker's Point Offers Buy-Local Specials During Black Friday Weekend
One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any cust.. more
Nov 21, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Egypt's Unfinished Revolution
For most Americans, the Egyptian revolution thatbegan in January 2011 erupted from nowhere—an upsurge of young protestors drawntogether by the power of social media. The reality is more detailed. Filmmakerand former NGO aid worker Li.. more
Mar 28, 2013 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Battle for Brooklyn
Eminentdomain, the power of government to seize private property for the public good,has traditionally been used to widen roads, lay new highways or provide forpublic parks. But eminent domain is often controversial and can mas.. more
Feb 11, 2013 4:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Linda Burg's Little Read Book
Charmingly situated in the village of Wauwatosa, The Little Read Book (7603 W. State St.) has survived the rise and fall of big-box booksellers, endured the behemoth of Amazon.com and withstood the ever-shortening attention spans... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Good Things Come in Small Shops
As gift-giving season descends upon us again, the temptation to go to a national big-box store... more
Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tips for a Green, “Buy Local” Super Bowl Party
Feb 4, 2010 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Bar Leagues in Milwaukee
Milwaukee plays host to an enormous bar league culture that offers its participants an opportunity to play games, make friends and unwind in the clubhouse, which, in this case, is a bar. Leagues operate year-round, and offer a range of acti... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Our Milwaukee Buy Local Campaign
As in past years, the Shepherd Express is encouraging you to buy local. Support local business owners this holiday season by shopping locally! The Shepherd Express is teaming up with ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Buy Local and Help Your Neighbors—And Yourself
Not only will this support your neighbors’businesses during a tough recession, but Shepherd Express ,News more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Interview: Martha Monroe Focuses the Future of Milwaukee's Sister Museums
Two museums to curate exhibits for instead of one⎯a daunting job for the new Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Martha Monroe. As she begins to study the history these s.. more
May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Mexican Christmas
Considering the demographics of the nearby South Side neighborhood, the Rose Ensemble's program, "Celebremos el Niño" ("A Mexican Baroque Christmas") seemed especially appropriate. I ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Going Local for the Holidays
’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE 2 Comments
Nilsestuen’s award-winning policies
Beforebecoming our state’s agriculture secretary in 2003, Rod Nilsestuenspent 2 What are the challenges of sourcing and serving local foods in Wisconsin? ,Eat/Drink more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Quasi-Dueling Producers
As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater