Bye Bye Liver Holiday Show
Thelocal Milwaukee end of the nationally-metastasized Bye Bye Liver sketchcomedy thing hosts a holiday show on theEast Side next month. The full name of the show is Bye Bye Liver: TheMilwaukee Drinking Play Presents: Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2.. more
Nov 24, 2014 6:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest: Day Two
In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more
Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Comedysportz Garage feels kind of like a cross between a traditional comedy club and high school prom. It's a large space. People sit scattered about at various tables drinking. Vintage ‘80's pop plays through a rather nice sound system. It'.. more
Feb 7, 2011 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sketch and Improv Late Night Saturday
Sketch comedy group Broadminded opens Lions and Tigers and . . . Zombies? In a couple of weekends. The sketch comedy group has established itself as being one of the more reliably funny ongoing comedy names in town.This coming Saturday, there a.. more
Nov 2, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary Southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two the Hard Way , recorded with his then-wife Cher—y more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski. The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a kidnap... more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jerry Grillo’s Sentimental Journey
Several years ago Jerry Grillo was one of the most prolific jazz performers in town, recor Some of the ,Local Music more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music