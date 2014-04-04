RSS

Byo Studio Lounge

walking with dinosaurs the arena spectacular.jpg.jpe

Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, Walking With Dinosaurs: The ArenaSpectacular willappear at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for a eight performanceengagement from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.Theshow depicts the dinosaurs’ evoluti.. more

Apr 4, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage10150.jpe

BYO: The familiar acronym stands for “bring your own,” and when Ken and Kerry Yandell opened BYO Studio Lounge last June, they invited the city to bring its own creativity. Specifically, this venue invites inquisitive, productive minds to u... more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES