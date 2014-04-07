Byron Kilbourn
Bridge Wars!
When Byron Kilbourn first stood on the land west of the Milwaukee River in 1834, he predicted that the plot would one day become the greatest city in the American west. East of the waterway, Frenchman Solomon Juneau had already established... more
Apr 7, 2014 1:27 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Gothic Milwaukee's Ghost Stories
Want to hear about the ghostly altar boy that haunts St. John's? What about phantom bodies washing ashore on Bradford Beach? And is Frederick Pabst's spirit ignoring the smoking ban, puffing on an ethereal cigar in his beloved theater? more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
The Cost Of The Show
As a side project entirely his own, Wauekesha Civic Theatre Managing Artistic Director John Cramer is looking to stage a production of the classic musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.Cramer’s Alley Cat Enterprises is trying to raise funds f.. more
Feb 8, 2012 5:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Life on the Lakeshore Milwaukee’s bond with Lake Michigan
As Wisconsinites, we’remembers of an exclusive alliance of states fortunate to touc Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE