Photo Courtesy Keith Ewing, Flickr CCTheranks of World War II veterans are thinning, as are veterans from the KoreanWar. With these statistics in mind, Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center launchedthe Veteran’s Story Project, a campa.. more
Oct 29, 2015 Shepherd Express Staff
Just heard the news that Packers playersClay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J. Lang, Don Barclay and Josh Sitton make anappearance as an a cappella vocal group in the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect2 (with a title like that, I’m not surprised no Bre.. more
Nov 20, 2014 art kumbalek
The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star Trek—I never had the opportunity or the inclination to ask—has turned three years old. Though it’s matured more
Sep 13, 2010 Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lately, the folks who book shows at the Pabst Theater, the Riverside, and the Turner Hall Ballroom have been getting some much-deserved praise for the job they are doing in getting quality bands to play in Milwaukee. No longer just a city t... more
May 19, 2010 Michael Carriere Local Music