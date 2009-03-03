C.C. Sabathia
Little Richard Makes Peace
A funny thing about the ‘60s was that it made some folks miss the ‘50s. One of the starting points of the era’s nostalgic “rock’n’roll revival” was the show stopping performance documented in Little Richard: Live at theToronto Peace Festival 196.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dumb Sports Talk
It’s odd that after 25 years of frustration,the better the Milwaukee Brewers get, the louder grows the chorus ofself-styled experts second guessing their success. Brewers’General Manager Doug Melvin just completed an eye-popping deal at... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers debut their high-profile new addition—Cleveland Indians’ left-handed pitcher C.C. Sabathia—tonight at its 7:05 game against the Colorado Rockies. Expectations are high, as the team believes Sabathia will be the pitcher that ... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee