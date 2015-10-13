RSS

C.S. Lewis

In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Theater

Early next month, Acacia Theatre Company and Morning Star Productions jointly present the Milwaukee Premiere of Freud’s Last Session. Mark St. Germain’s drama has Freud welcoming the popular author into his home for a conversation about lo.. more

Sep 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Growing-up entirely outside religion, I always had a problem with the idea of heaven. Anything done for an eternity would be hell. Death is such a powerful motivator. It’s difficult to imagine a world without it being anything other than lifeless .. more

Apr 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

It's a conversation between a couple of demons. An elder demon named Screwtape offers advice to a novice demon named Wormwood in the ways of corruption. And it's a fun, little playground for drama when adapted for dramatic presentation in the rig.. more

Jul 26, 2012 9:37 AM Theater

