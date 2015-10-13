C.S. Lewis
A Meeting of Great Minds
In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Sigmund Freud, C.S. Lewis, Acacia and Morning Star
Early next month, Acacia Theatre Company and Morning Star Productions jointly present the Milwaukee Premiere of Freud’s Last Session. Mark St. Germain’s drama has Freud welcoming the popular author into his home for a conversation about lo.. more
Sep 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Bus Bound For Heaven at the Pabst
Growing-up entirely outside religion, I always had a problem with the idea of heaven. Anything done for an eternity would be hell. Death is such a powerful motivator. It’s difficult to imagine a world without it being anything other than lifeless .. more
Apr 9, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Journey into Narnia
Accordingto Wikipedia, that breathless compendium of trivia, the Narnia movies are “the24th highest grossing film series of all time.” And what ranks 23rdand 25th? And how is this relevant? In any event, three films havebeen made from C... more
Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Screwtape Coming to Milwaukee
It's a conversation between a couple of demons. An elder demon named Screwtape offers advice to a novice demon named Wormwood in the ways of corruption. And it's a fun, little playground for drama when adapted for dramatic presentation in the rig.. more
Jul 26, 2012 9:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Perhaps more than any other American ska band, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones laid the groundwork for the genre’s mid-’90s rise, creating the fusion of punk riffs, driving horns and party-ready irreverence that so many ’90s acts would bank more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Josh Thompson
Cedarburg native Josh Thompson is one of the first Wisconsinites since the ’80s to crack commercial country radio’s top 20. The hit to take him there, "Beer On the Table," benefits from amiable hooks and sly machismo. His sincere del more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Health Care Reform and You
Debate has largely centered on developing agovernment-run insurance plan, known as the pu Extends coverage to 30 million people. ,News Features more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
RSVP Productions’ ‘New Century’
RSVP’s last production was also a piece by Rudnick, Regrets Only, and it made for an TheNew Century ,Theater more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater