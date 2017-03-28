RSS

The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more

Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Local Music

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

Celebrating its 30th year, Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival once again will turn Downtown Milwaukee into a Parisian paradise for four days, with four stages of entertainment and cherished traditions like the Storming of the Bastille... more

Jul 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

These days indie-rockers fly their country flag high, flaunting theirappreciation for traditional roots music. Back in the '90s, though,country wasn't nearly as fashionable, at least outside of alt-countrycircles (and even now it's easy to forg.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

