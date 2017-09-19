Cabaret Milwaukee
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Performing Arts Weekly 2.9
Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Come to the Cabaret, Milwaukee
Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more
Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM John Jahn Winter Arts Guide
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 11.3
Sarah Aroeste plays the Latino Arts Auditorium, Nov. 9. The Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Sensational Cinema” at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Nov. 6. Cabaret Milwaukee presents Prick of the Apothecary at the Astor Pub,... more
Nov 1, 2016 3:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Retro Drama at Casablanca
Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Presents RISE OF THE APOTHECARY
Retro drama group Cabaret Milwaukee opens a new hardboiled detective show this coming weekend as it presents Rise of the Apothecary at the classy east side restaurant Casablanca. The cozy retro feel of early 20th century dancing, music and drama.. more
Aug 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sam Bobrick’s ‘The Psychic’
Memories Dinner Theater performs Sam Bobrick’s The Psychic, which revolves around struggling mystery writer Adam Webster who needs money to cover his bills, and fast. Mayhem ensures when he uncovers a real-life murder mystery more
Cabaret Milwaukee’s Solid Conclusion of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cabaret MKE’s Final Episode of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Jealous Revolver’s Third Next Month
I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more
Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee Performs at Our City’s Original Speakeasy
Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Jealous Revolver Returns to the Brumder
Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee's Jealous Revolver in February
Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more
Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cabaret Milwaukee’s Next Show
Old time radio drama group Cabaret Milwaukee is looking to cast for its upcoming show next month, which runs Feb. 12 - 15. The group is seeking: “2 males, 30-40 (1 1930's gangster and 1 1940's smooth talker) 1 female, 30-40 (brothel madam)”Thi.. more
Jan 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 13-19
It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more
Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones: Sound Opinions on the Great Rock ’N’ Roll Rivalry (Voyageur Press), by Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot
The debate over which ’60s-spawned band is best has raged for decades, but renowned Chicago rock critics Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot claim the question has never been the focus of an entire book. Well, now it is. In The Beatles vs. The Rolli... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Books
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee