RSS

Cabaret

farmersmarket.jpg.jpe

A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 atEnderis Park. The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables alongwith locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. through Sept. 25.“The.. more

Apr 7, 2016 5:14 PM Around MKE

levarburton.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Sam Howzit, Flickr CCActor, Writer and Producer LeVar Burton will speak atUW-Milwaukee’s Union Wisconsin Room tonight as a part of the university’sDistinguished Lecture Series.Burton will speak about his 40-year career, his.. more

Feb 24, 2016 8:57 PM Around MKE

not a perfume ad.jpg.jpe

I'd been meaning to familiarize myself with the script and/or screen adaptation of  The Bachelorette  prior to seeing the show, but I don't know...kind of difficult to work up much enthusiasm. The show's playwright Leslye Headland is a wealthy, yo.. more

Feb 24, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

always a bridesmaid logo medium460x270.jpg.jpe

The three-person writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten have written a number of comedies for the stage over the recent years. Whitefish Bay’s Bay Players will be staging a production of their 6-woman comedy Always A Brid.. more

Feb 18, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

localmusic_mrsfun.jpg.jpe

After an absence from public shows, Mrs. Fun will perform at Sunset Playhouse’s SideNotes Cabaret Series. more

Feb 16, 2016 3:39 PM Local Music

milwaukeecityhall.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, voters in theSecond Aldermanic District will choose from five candidates who are running tosucceed Alderman Joe Davis in the nonpartisan primary. The top two vote-getterswill advance to the Tuesday, April 5 general election.. more

Feb 11, 2016 9:40 PM Daily Dose

12342787_10156408330335624_4583619505723066730_n.jpg.jpe

Dead Man's Carnival

“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more

Dec 28, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

752px-plasticland.jpg.jpe

Nov 30, 2015 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

vince.jpg.jpe

Following his stop at the venue opening for frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt this spring, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples will return to the venue for his first headlining gig there in March. He'll be coming off of a 2015 that saw him release.. more

Nov 18, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

reggie.jpg.jpe

To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more

Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

patch.jpg.jpe

Great Place! Great Lake! Great Slogan?Can a slogan really change the way you feel about your city?Or alter your image of a potential travel destination? It’s arguable thatpeople have come to (heart) NY more over the past few decades. And it’spr.. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:23 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

curtains 6.24.jpg.jpe

The Cream City Cabaret hosts a “naughtical revue,” this coming weekend as it presents Tease on the High Seas at Frank’s Power Plant. The show, which features burlesque and drag, had appeared earlier this month at Quarter’s. The show makes.. more

Jun 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_cabaret.jpg.jpe

There’s something irresistibly dark about the musical Cabaret. The sense of impending fascism hangs over everything in an atmosphere of playful experimentation set in a seedy nightclub in Germany at the dawn of Naziism. It’s got to be extremely ea.. more

Apr 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more

Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

frontal.jpg.jpe

The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret .. more

Oct 27, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

b.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall Theatre opens its season with a dark, sensual reimagining of Kander and Ebb’s Broadway classic, Cabaret. In the theater’s limited space, director Dale Gutzman stages a haunting spectacle of glitz, glamour and gall with a clever... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:35 AM Theater

msb_1513v2small.jpg.jpe

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

off_cuff.jpg.jpe

Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more

Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Off the Cuff

The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

On March 22nd of next week, there are a couple of shows opening up that explore slightly skewed mutations of what some of us so fondly remember from our childhoods.At 7:30 pm next Thursday, Alchemist Theatre presents Free 2 B U & Me.  It’s stra.. more

Mar 18, 2012 10:40 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES