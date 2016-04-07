Cabaret
Farmers Market to Launch in Enderis Park
A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 atEnderis Park. The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables alongwith locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. through Sept. 25.“The.. more
Apr 7, 2016
LeVar Burton to Speak at UWM
Photo Courtesy Sam Howzit, Flickr CCActor, Writer and Producer LeVar Burton will speak atUW-Milwaukee’s Union Wisconsin Room tonight as a part of the university’sDistinguished Lecture Series.Burton will speak about his 40-year career, his.. more
Feb 24, 2016
Bachelorette at the Alchemist
I'd been meaning to familiarize myself with the script and/or screen adaptation of The Bachelorette prior to seeing the show, but I don't know...kind of difficult to work up much enthusiasm. The show's playwright Leslye Headland is a wealthy, yo.. more
Feb 24, 2016
Auditions for ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID
The three-person writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten have written a number of comedies for the stage over the recent years. Whitefish Bay’s Bay Players will be staging a production of their 6-woman comedy Always A Brid.. more
Feb 18, 2016
Mrs. Fun at the Cabaret
After an absence from public shows, Mrs. Fun will perform at Sunset Playhouse’s SideNotes Cabaret Series. more
Feb 16, 2016
Five Candidates on the Ballot for 2nd District Aldermanic Race
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, voters in theSecond Aldermanic District will choose from five candidates who are running tosucceed Alderman Joe Davis in the nonpartisan primary. The top two vote-getterswill advance to the Tuesday, April 5 general election.. more
Feb 11, 2016
Dead Man’s Carnival New Year’s Eve
“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more
Dec 28, 2015
Psychedelia on Cable
Nov 30, 2015
Vince Staples Will Headline the Rave in March
Following his stop at the venue opening for frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt this spring, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples will return to the venue for his first headlining gig there in March. He'll be coming off of a 2015 that saw him release.. more
Nov 18, 2015
Watch Reggie Bonds’ Ungodly Grimy “Mad Scientist
To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more
Nov 13, 2015
Milwaukee City Slogans: Talk 'em Up!
Great Place! Great Lake! Great Slogan?Can a slogan really change the way you feel about your city?Or alter your image of a potential travel destination? It’s arguable thatpeople have come to (heart) NY more over the past few decades. And it’spr.. more
Nov 3, 2015
Cream City Cabaret Gets Nautical
The Cream City Cabaret hosts a “naughtical revue,” this coming weekend as it presents Tease on the High Seas at Frank’s Power Plant. The show, which features burlesque and drag, had appeared earlier this month at Quarter’s. The show makes.. more
Jun 24, 2015
'Cabaret' for Kids
There’s something irresistibly dark about the musical Cabaret. The sense of impending fascism hangs over everything in an atmosphere of playful experimentation set in a seedy nightclub in Germany at the dawn of Naziism. It’s got to be extremely ea.. more
Apr 6, 2015
Cabaret Milwaukee's Jealous Revolver in February
Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more
Jan 28, 2015
Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst with Uprooted
The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret .. more
Oct 27, 2014
Off The Wall: ‘Cabaret’
Off The Wall Theatre opens its season with a dark, sensual reimagining of Kander and Ebb’s Broadway classic, Cabaret. In the theater’s limited space, director Dale Gutzman stages a haunting spectacle of glitz, glamour and gall with a clever... more
Sep 23, 2014
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013
Rep's 'Othello' Mixes Old With New
The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more
Mar 28, 2012
Childhood Skewed South of Downtown
On March 22nd of next week, there are a couple of shows opening up that explore slightly skewed mutations of what some of us so fondly remember from our childhoods.At 7:30 pm next Thursday, Alchemist Theatre presents Free 2 B U & Me. It’s stra.. more
Mar 18, 2012