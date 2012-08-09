Cabernet Franc
Sangria by Lovino, by Way of Bay View
Erica and Jamie Zdroik were well aware of the stigma surrounding bottled sangria— that most of it isn't very good—when they launched their own line this June. Much of the sangria on the shelves is thin to the point of being bodiless, and more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Wisconsin State Fair Announces Five Main Stage Headliners
<p> The Wisconsin State Fair has announced five of its 11 Potawatomi Bingo Casino Main Stage headliners for this year\'s event, and they\'re the motley bunch you\'d expect from a State Fair: a country singer, a Christian singer, an oldies revue, s.. more
Feb 25, 2012 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cabernet Franc
Anyone who's been drinking wine for awhile has probablyheard of Cabernet Franc, but it's usually just a blending grape—often mentionedas the "third varietal" in most Bordeauxblends and meritages, b,The Naked Vine more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink 1 Comments