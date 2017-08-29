RSS

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

It’s hard to listen to Pallbearer’s difficult new album, Heartless, without thinking about the culture that’s re-enabled white supremacists. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:53 PM Music Feature

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more

Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Music Feature

The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more

Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Music Feature

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Mike Regal. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Spring Drink Guide

Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more

Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Concert Reviews

From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Local Music

Even when it channels angst, a sense of peace carries through the Milwaukee band’s latest LP. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:03 PM Local Music

Ruthie writes a Christmas letter to her readers. Upcoming events include Rocka’s Playhouse’ at Cactus Club, Dec. 21; Home Alone Christmas at Hybrid Lounge, Dec. 25; and Men’s Coming-Out Support Group at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, ... more

Dec 20, 2016 2:31 PM Dear Ruthie

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more

Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Concert Reviews

Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more

Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

