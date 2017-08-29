Cactus Club
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Triple Eyes Industries Played to its Base at its Latest Showcase
It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Pallbearer's Doom Metal Speaks to the Times
It’s hard to listen to Pallbearer’s difficult new album, Heartless, without thinking about the culture that’s re-enabled white supremacists. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:53 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Queen Tut Claims Her Throne
Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Platinum Boys Keep it Real
The sound may be slicker, but Milwaukee rock ’n’ rollers the Platinum Boys are still letting it all hang out on their latest LP. more
Mar 28, 2017 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Where They Drink: Mike Regal
The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Mike Regal. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Evan Rytlewski Spring Drink Guide
Ratt Trap w/ Steel Iron, Ahab’s Ghost and Uhtcearu @ Cactus Club March 4, 2017
Four varied Milwaukee bands proved that metal heads have a sense of humor about the music they love. more
Mar 6, 2017 12:54 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Abby Jeanne Takes Her Message Across the Globe
From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Shoot Down the Moon Strive For Serenity on 'Forever Sedated'
Even when it channels angst, a sense of peace carries through the Milwaukee band’s latest LP. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:03 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Merry (Cream City) Christmas
Ruthie writes a Christmas letter to her readers. Upcoming events include Rocka’s Playhouse’ at Cactus Club, Dec. 21; Home Alone Christmas at Hybrid Lounge, Dec. 25; and Men’s Coming-Out Support Group at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, ... more
Dec 20, 2016 2:31 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dosh w/ Sample & Fold and Chris Weller @ Cactus Club
Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more
Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Animal Lover w/ Absolutely and Gauss @ Cactus Club
Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Guitar Wolf w/ Hans Condor and Bleed @ Cactus Club
Japan’s legendary leather-jacketed rockers Guitar Wolf led a night of international rock ’n’ roll at the Cactus Club. more
Sep 6, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews